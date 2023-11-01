Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated an e-bus service in Srinagar and launched a fleet of 100 battery-operated vehicles procured under the Smart City initiative.

These battery-operated environment-friendly e-buses will run on 15 designated routes.

"I am very thankful to everyone associated with this project and also thankful to TATA Motors. I hope people of Srinagar will be benefited from this service," Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said while launching the e-bus service.

Srinagar Smart City Limited CEO Athar Aamir Khan told ANI that the e-buses have been procured under the Smart City initiative with an aim to curb the unavailability of public transport service.

He said that a total of 100 e-buses have been procured for Srinagar, adding that there are two types of electric buses which include 75 nine-meter buses and 25 12-meter buses. These electric buses will ensure zero emission and the driver will have all the control on the vehicles like doors and other things, he said, adding that once these buses will start running on roads, it will reduce the congestion.

These buses are more similar to those in London buses and the idea is that the buses will run for the next 12 years, and a 12-year contract for the same years has been signed with Tata and proper route planning has been done in this regard.

The buses are equipped with air conditioning and air curtains to maintain a comfortable temperature. Additionally, there are five cameras placed strategically throughout the bus, including in the front, back, and near the driver's seat. In case of emergencies, the buses have a panic button that is connected to a command-and-control centre for immediate assistance.

As part of the project, authorities have prepared an integrated public transport system plan for the city which outlines the specific routes for each bus, as well as the locations of stops, halting points, depots, and charging points. (ANI)

