Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): As many as 1,000 mobile network towers will be installed in the Maoist-affected areas of the newly formed Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district in Andhra Pradesh in the next one year.

Satish Kumar, the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Saturday told ANI, "The mobile service providers are ready to establish 1,000 new mobile towers in tribal pocket hill areas. Jio is coming up with 700 towers. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is going to set up 300 towers in three phases in the next one year."

Also Read | Sri Lankan Commoners to Occupy Residential Premises of President and PM Till They … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The district police and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) are going to install the network towers in the remote region.

The ASR district has 22 Mandals, most of which are located in the tribal belt and only 20 to 25 per cent of people have access to mobile network, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: After Two Pheras Bride Calls Off Wedding, Says Groom Too Dark.

Satish stated, "All headquarters of the mandals already are connected to mobile networks. Government can provide medical facilities to the tribal areas with mobile connectivity."

Mobile network operations have refrained from installing mobile towers in Maoist-affected areas due to the apprehensions that Maoists might set these towers on fire. In 2017, Maoists set ablaze mobile towers at Dharakonda.

GK Veedhi, Chintapalli, Pedabayalu, Munchingput, G Madugula, Hukumpeta, Dumbriguda, Koyyuru are among the most Maoists-affected areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)