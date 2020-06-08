India News | 1,007 New COVID-19 Cases Push Delhi's Count to 29,943

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi has reported a total of 1,007 new COVID-19 positive cases and 17 fatalities in the past 24 hours, said the health department on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 29,943, including 17,712 active cases and 874 deaths.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Wishes Arvind Kejriwal Speedy Recovery as Delhi CM Goes Into Self-Isolation With Sore Throat and Fever.

A total of 358 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,357.

So far, there are 183 containment zones in the national capital.

Also Read | 30 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Goa, Total Tally in the State Reaches 330: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

The number of active cases in the country is at 1,24,981, including 1,24,430 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 7,200 who have succumbed to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)