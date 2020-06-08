Mamata Banerjee Wishes Arvind Kejriwal Speedy Recovery as Delhi CM Goes Into Self-Isolation With Sore Throat and Fever

Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, June 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished speedy recovery of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who went on self-isolation with sore throat and fever.

"I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Tweet

I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 8, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

The 51-year-old chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

