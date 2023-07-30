New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Sunday signed 106 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various esteemed organizations and institutions on the occasion of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 and the third anniversary of the National Education Policy.

The MoUs encompass partnerships with both public and private entities to foster innovation, research, and knowledge exchange in multiple domains, ushering in a new era of collaboration in education and industry-academia linkages.

Also Read | Amanda Bynes Checks Into New Mental Health Treatment Centre To Work on Continue Working on Her Illness.

The signing took place in the presence of Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi and Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh who expressed their praise for the present education and industry leaders of the country for taking steps to nurture the leaders of tomorrow through this auspicious event under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under CBSE, 15 MoUs were inked, with different Institutes and Sector Skill Providers to give a specific focus on skill development and education.

Also Read | In Seema Haider, Anju Rafael Rerun, Sri Lankan Woman Crosses Over To India to Marry Facebook Friend of Six Years in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

This partnership will also promote skill assessment and capacity building. These MoUs were signed in association with the Atal Innovation Mission, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Apparel made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, Automotive Sector Skill Council, Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council, Central Square Foundation (CSC), Educational Initiatives Pvt. Ltd, Oxford University Press India, Logistics Sector Skill Council, Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council, Life Sciences Sector Skill Council, Textiles Sector Skill Council and the Healthcare Sector Skill Council.

For the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), 3 MoUs have been signed with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) to promote Indian Sign Language to share expertise and resources for the standardization and development of quality learning resources in Indian Sign Language; with the Common Service Centres (CSC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to leverage CSC E-Governance Services to facilitate the admission of Out of School Children (OoSC) in NIOS, increase enrolment and provide e-services, and with The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University for academic advancements. An MoU between Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and IBM was also inked in order to accelerate the activities conducted for the effective implementation of the Vigyan Jyoti Program in JNVs.

NCERT signed 20 MoUs under the aegis of the eVidya initiative with the Departments of School Education of several states for the development of quality content and its dissemination through PM eVIDYA DTH TV channels in different languages and for various stakeholders.

In the realm of higher education, six MoUs were established to promote the Indian Knowledge System. 14 MoUs under the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) were also signed in partnership with, SkillDzire Technologies Pvt Limited, MathWorks India Private Limited, TimesPro, Google India, Gate India Electronics Private Limited, Future Minds, The Open Group, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE), MahaLearning Tab India, Durjeya Solutions Private Limited, Flaunch Innovation Pvt. Ltd, Electronics Sector Skill Council, NIELIT and the Instrumentation Automation Surveillance & Communication Sector Skill Council.

Furthermore, 2 Samarth MoUs with different states were also inked, alongside an MoU with Samarth DU and EdCIL.

In a bid to bolster international collaborations, 6 MoUs have been signed, including the IIT-Madras Zanzibar campus MoU.

Additionally, MoUs were also signed between IIT Tirupati and IIFCET, for offering the advanced certification and training course on “Digital Manufacturing and Automation for Foundry Industry” for training and enriching the knowledge of diploma holders/graduate engineers employed in the industry; IIT Tirupati and M/s Siemens/ Wipro for establishing Centre of Excellence on “Smart manufacturing and Electric Vehicle Technologies”; IIT Jodhpur and CU/Raj; IIT Ropar and five Central Universities of North India for academic collaboration and sharing of resources; VNIT Nagpur and TCS to path-breaking research in the area of automotive electronics, powers electronics and other related interdisciplinary subjects; NIT Raipur and the Bhilai Steel Plant, the largest steel plant in India giving an opportunity of entrepreneurship skill to budding students by exposing them to industrial training and joint degree programmes.The PM-USHA initiative also resulted in 15 MoUs with various states.

An MoU was signed between DHE with BISAG-N as well. The UGC signed 5 MoUs: University of Mumbai and University of Illinois, USA; University of Mumbai and Saint Louis University, USA; Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidlaya and L N Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakhstan; University of Lucknow- Lincoln University College Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; University of Lucknow and Universidade Federal do Ceara, Brazil.

A total of 14 MoUs were exchanged which included MoUs of DGT with AWS India Pvt. Ltd and ETS India Pvt Ltd, MoUs of NIESBUD with TIDES- business incubator of the IIT Roorkee, EIC-business incubator of IIML and DeAsra Foundation; MoU of IIE with IIT Guwahati; MoU of NSDC with Pearson VUE, CISCO, Ajinorah, Indo German Chamber of Commerce, IndusInd Bank, Yamaha Automobile, EPowerX Learning Technologies Pvt Ltd and Drone Destination.These collaborations signify the government's unwavering commitment to equipping the youth with cutting-edge skills and knowledge, fostering innovation, and nurturing academic excellence in India. The Ministry of Education looks forward to the collective efforts of all stakeholders in realizing the full potential of these partnerships and shaping a bright and prosperous future for the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)