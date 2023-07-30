Mumbai, July 30: Love knows no boundary. Previously, Seema Haider, a woman from Pakistan, embarked on a journey to India along with her four children, driven by her deep love for Sachin, whom she had initially met on PUBG. Similarly, Anju, a married woman from India, decided to follow her heart to Pakistan to be with Narullah. The latest addition to this list is a Sri Lankan woman who crossed over to India to marry her lover in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

Vigneshwari, a Sri Lankan national, married her Indian boyfriend Lakshman, whom she met on Facebook six years ago in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. Vigneshwari arrived in Chennai on a tourist visa on July 8, 2023. On July 20, they decided to solidify their love and take the next step by tying the knot in a temple. Presently, Vigneshwari is residing with Laxman in Venkatagirikota. Reverse Seema Haider! Indian Woman Anju, Who Fell in Love With Pakistani Man on Facebook, Crosses Border To Unite With Him, Say Reports.

Upon learning of the marriage, the district authorities promptly reached out to the couple. Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy personally met with them and issued a notice to Vigneshwari. As her tourist visa expires on August 6, this love story now faces uncertainty as the local authorities have informed her that she must return to Sri Lanka within the visa's prescribed timeframe. Anju-Like Case in China: Chinese Woman Gao Feng Travels To Pakistan To Meet Lover Javed Whom She Met on Snapchat.

In another incident, a minor girl hailing from Rajasthan's Sikar district arrived at Jaipur airport, stating her desire to travel to Pakistan to meet her lover on Friday. However, upon inspection, the airport authorities could not find any passport, visa, or any other travel document in her possession. Subsequently, the authorities handed her over to the police. When questioned in the presence of her parents, the girl admitted that she concocted the story as a means to seek attention.

