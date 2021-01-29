Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Haryana recorded 107 new coronavirus cases on Friday, while another person died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The state had reported no COVID-related fatality for the past three days.

The total number of fatalities in the state rose to 3,015 on Friday, according to the bulletin.

The 107 fresh cases included 39 from Gurgaon, 11 from Faridabad and 10 each from Panchkula and Karnal districts. The total number of infections reported in the state so far have now risen to 2,67,708, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,192, while as many as 2,63,501 people have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.43 per cent, it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)