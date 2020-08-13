Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 11 more deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 822, a state health department official said.

With 1,213 new cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus has risen to 56,100 so far, as per government data.

A total of 13,630 patients are under treatment and 39,092 people have been discharged, the official said.

Out of the 11 new deaths in the state, three were reported in Jalore, two each in Kota, Pali and Tonk, one each in Dausa and Pratapgarh, the official said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus infection has been recorded at 220 so far followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 53 in Kota, 48 in Bikaner, 35 each in Nagaur and Pali, 23 in Alwar and 29 Dholpur.

Of the new cases, 193 were reported in Jodhpur, 177 in Dholpur, 121 in Jaipur, 115 in Bikaner, 79 each in Alwar and Kota, 78 in Bundi, 60 in Ajmer, 38 each in Bharatpur and Udaipur, 34 in Jhalawar, 33 in Bhilwara, 28 in Nagaur.

There were 26 new cases in Jhunjhunu, 17 in Chittorgarh, 13 each in Dungarpur and Rajsamand, 10 each in Karauli and Sawaimadhopur, nine in Sirohi, eight in Barmer, seven in Baran, six each in Pratapgarh and Tonk, five each in Ganganagar and Sikar, four in Banswara and one new case in Dausa, as per the government data.

