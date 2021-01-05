Aizawl, Jan 5 (PTI) At least 11 people, including two Border Security Force personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,234, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Aizawl district, two from Lunglei and one from Kolasib, he said.

Ten new patients have travel history, and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining one person contracted the disease, the official said.

At least 4,147 people have been cured of the disease in the state, and the recovery rate currently stands at 97.95 per cent.

Mizoram now has 79 active cases, and eight patients have died so far.

Aizawl has the maximum number of active cases at 43, followed by Lunglei at 19 and Lawngtlai at eight.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 1,82,272 sample tests for COVID-19, including 921 on Monday, and the positivity rate is at 2.32 per cent.

