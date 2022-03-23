Patna (Bihar) [India], March 23 (ANI): All the 11 people charred to death in the fire at a timber godown in Telangana's Secunderabad in the early hours of Wednesday belonged to Bihar, officials have found.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Katihar District Magistrate Udyan Mishra said, "Of the 11 bodies charred to death, 8 belonged to Chhapra and 3 to Katihar districts."

"In Katihar district, one belonged to Falka area and two to Kursela area. Telangana Government has announced Rs 5 lakhs as an ex-gratia. We will send details of relatives and bank accounts. As far as information regarding bringing back of bodies, no information has been received yet from Telangana officials," Mishra said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the demise of those killed in the incident.

"The incident is unfortunate. Telangana government has announced the required help for them and is giving the families of deceased Rs 5 lakhs while Bihar government will give Rs 2 lakhs along with paying the expenses in bringing the bodies of the deceased to the state," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said to reporters.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana.

"The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the 11 labourers who had lost their lives in the incident.

PM Modi said his thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi," tweeted Prime Minister's office today.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people present at the scrap warehouse, one person survived.

Rao further informed that although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, "a short circuit could be the reason for the fire."

Informing about the incident, Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman told ANI, "The fire incident occurred around 4 am. A team of firefighters arrived immediately and doused the fire. 11 people have died and one had escaped safely from the premises."

Further, the District Collector said that details of the incident would be provided after investigation. (ANI)

