Dr Neelam Singh Arrested: Delhi Police Arrest Social Media Influencer ‘The Skin Doctor’ Over Posts Against Kapur Family After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

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Delhi Police have arrested social media influencer Dr Neelam Singh, popularly known online as “The Skin Doctor,” for allegedly posting objectionable tweets against the Kapur family following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, police sources said on Wednesday. According to officials, the action was taken after a complaint was filed at Vasant Kunj Police Station on behalf of the Kapur family. Police subsequently initiated an investigation and arrested the influencer in connection with the social media posts.

Complaint Filed by Kapur Family

Sources in Delhi Police said the complaint alleged that the posts shared by Dr Neelam Singh were defamatory and insensitive in nature following Sunjay Kapur’s death. The exact content of the tweets has not been officially disclosed by authorities. Sunjay Kapur Dies: Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Passes Away at 53 Due to Heart Attack.

Delhi Police Arrest ‘The Skin Doctor’ Dr Neelam Singh

A social media influencer (Dr Neelam Singh alias The Skin Doctor) has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly posting tweets against the Kapur family following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur. According to sources, a complaint in the matter was lodged at Vasant Kunj… — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Investigators are examining the social media activity linked to the account as part of the ongoing probe. Officials have not yet specified the legal provisions under which the case has been registered. Police said further investigation is in progress and additional details are expected after questioning of the accused and examination of digital evidence. Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Relief to Karisma Kapoor’s Children, Bars Priya Kapur From Alienating Late Businessman’s Assets.

Authorities are also looking into whether the posts violated provisions related to online harassment, defamation or public communication under applicable laws. Officials have not confirmed whether more complaints have been received in connection with the matter.

Sunjay Kapur’s Death Drew Public Attention

Businessman Sunjay Kapur’s death had attracted significant public and media attention, leading to widespread reactions on social media platforms. Following the incident, several public figures and internet users posted messages and commentary online. The latest arrest has once again highlighted growing scrutiny over social media conduct and the legal consequences linked to online posts involving public personalities and sensitive matters.

Debate Over Social Media Accountability

Cases involving arrests over online content have continued to generate debate in India regarding freedom of expression, digital accountability and the limits of online commentary.

Legal experts note that social media users can face criminal or civil proceedings if posts are found to violate laws related to defamation, hate speech, harassment or public order. Police officials said the investigation in the present case is ongoing and further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).