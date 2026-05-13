‘WFH on Wednesdays’: Anupam Mittal Introduces Weekly Work From Home Policy To Support PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel Conservation Call

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for nationwide austerity and fuel conservation, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has announced that the company will adopt a one-day-per-week remote work policy for its employees. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mittal said that Wednesdays are "Work from Home".. The initiative is designed to reduce the consumption of petroleum products in alignment with the government's efforts to lower import dependencies.

Corporate Response to National Appeal

The policy change follows an appeal from Prime Minister Modi, who recently highlighted that India imports over 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Amidst rising global supply chain pressures, the Prime Minister urged citizens to adopt conservation measures, including reducing the use of petrol and diesel, utilising public transport, opting for carpooling, and encouraging work-from-home arrangements where feasible. 'We Just Wanted Her To Start as Herself': Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal Reveals Reason Behind Giving His Daughter Alyssa a Different Middle Name (See Post).

WFH on Wednesdays, Says Anupam Mittal

Kabhi socha nahin, but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30 k liters of petrol saved a year. Wed r now WFH 🇮🇳 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) May 13, 2026

Anupam Mittal Responds to X User's Question

Might actually work better … mid-week break from commute — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) May 13, 2026

Shaadi.Com Founder Shares His View on Hybrid Office Culture

I think it depends on the company and context but if there were any time in history to consider hybrid, it is now. Eventually, I think most cos will will operate 2 days remote per week during peace time and perhaps WFO during crisis or transformation. — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) May 13, 2026

Mittal announced the company's decision on X (formerly Twitter), noting the cumulative environmental and economic impact of the shift. "Kabhi socha nahin, but 1 day remote for 500 employees means 30 k liters of petrol saved a year. Wed r now WFH," Mittal wrote.

Nation-Building Is Not Always a Grand Sacrifice, Says Anupam Mittal

Rationale and Expected Impact

The initiative, which affects 500 employees, aims to reduce office commuting frequency by approximately 20 per cent. Mittal provided further context regarding the decision on LinkedIn, framing the move as a tangible contribution to national resource management. "Yesterday, the PM asked India to import less & consume less imports. Fair ask. So at Shaadi.com, we’re starting with one simple move. One day remote work every week," Mittal stated. The company estimates that by transitioning to one remote work day per week, it can prevent approximately 600,000 kilometres of commuting annually. According to internal projections shared by the firm, this reduction in travel is expected to save nearly 30,000 litres of petrol each year. PM Narendra Modi Leads by Example, Travels in Streamlined 2-Car Convoy in New Delhi; Video Surfaces.

Aligning Business Operations with Sustainability

Mittal characterised the policy as a practical step toward broader goals, emphasising that small-scale adjustments can yield meaningful results. "For our teams, that could mean roughly 20% less office commute fuel. Not a revolution. But not nothing either," he added. Mittal further said, "Nation-building is not always a grand sacrifice. Sometimes it is just fewer cars on the road on a weekday. Small move. Real intent. Our team loves it too. WIN-WIN-WIN." The move reflects a growing trend among corporate leaders in India to integrate sustainability and national economic objectives into their operational frameworks, balancing administrative efficiency with broader social and environmental responsibilities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Anupam Mittal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).