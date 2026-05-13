Amul Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Amul Pouch Milk Increased by INR 2 Per Litre Across India From May 14

Amul has announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in milk prices across India, with the revised rates coming into effect from May 14. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand, said the decision was taken due to rising input and operational costs affecting dairy production and distribution. The latest price hike will apply to several popular variants, including Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, Amul Shakti, Cow Milk and Buffalo Milk. The cooperative said the increase represents a rise of around 2.5 to 3.5 percent in retail milk prices.

Revised Milk Prices Across Variants

Following the revision, the price of one litre of Amul Gold will increase to around Rs 69 in many markets, while Amul Taaza and Shakti variants will also become costlier by Rs 2 per litre. Half-litre packs will see a proportional increase in pricing. Amul Milk Price Cut: Amul Reduces Milk Prices by INR 1 per Litre Across India.

Officials said the revised rates will be applicable nationwide from Wednesday morning, although minor regional variations may occur due to local taxes and transportation charges.

GCMMF Cites Rising Production Costs

In a statement, GCMMF said the decision was linked to increased expenses in milk procurement, cattle feed, transportation, packaging and distribution. The cooperative added that dairy farmers have also been receiving higher payments over the past year, contributing to the need for a retail price adjustment. Amul Milk Price Hike: Prices of All Variants of Amul Pouch Milk Increased by Rs 2 per Litre, Say Reports.

Industry experts said rising fodder prices, heatwave conditions affecting milk output and increased fuel costs have added pressure on dairy operations across the country.

Impact on Consumers and Dairy Market

The increase is expected to affect household budgets, especially in urban areas where packaged milk is a daily essential commodity. Retailers, however, said demand for milk is unlikely to see a significant decline because of its necessity in regular consumption.

The latest revision also reflects a broader trend in the dairy sector, with several milk cooperatives and private dairy brands raising prices in recent months amid higher procurement and operational costs.

Previous Price Revision

Amul had last revised milk prices in 2025. The cooperative maintained that the current increase remains moderate compared to the rise in overall food inflation and input expenses faced by dairy producers.

GCMMF said a significant share of the revenue earned from milk sales continues to be passed on directly to dairy farmers associated with cooperative societies across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).