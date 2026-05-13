Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Ligue 1 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis knowing that a single point against second-placed RC Lens will officially secure their fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title. The match is a rare top-two showdown so late in the season, with Lens being the only side mathematically capable of catching the perennial champions. FC Barcelona Evaluating Legal Response Following Allegations from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

While PSG hold a commanding six-point lead and a superior goal difference of +15, Lens have enjoyed a historic campaign under manager Pierre Sage. A victory for the hosts tonight would reduce the gap to three points and take the title race to the final day, keeping alive the slim hopes of a first league title for Lens since 1998.

How to Watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Ligue 1 action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming available online in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Lens vs PSG live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. OneFootball might provide live online streaming options for Ligue 1 2025-26.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain live on any TV channel. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Ligue 1 2025–26 (Matchweek 33) Date & Time Thursday, 14 May 2026 (00:30 AM IST) Venue Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens Referee Benoît Bastien PSG Status 1st Place (Needs 1 point to clinch title) Lens Status 2nd Place (Needs win to stay in title race) Recent H2H PSG 2-0 Lens (September 2025) League Broadcaster (IND) DAZN

RC Lens have already achieved their primary objective for the season, having officially guaranteed a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League group stage. Pierre Sage, recently crowned Ligue 1 Manager of the Year, has transformed the side into France’s most consistent challengers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).