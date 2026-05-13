Lazio vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2025–26 Final Free Live Streaming Online

The Stadio Olimpico will form the backdrop for a historic Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final as Lazio face off against newly crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan. For Inter, the match represents a chance to secure a coveted domestic double, while for Lazio, victory offers a crucial path to European qualification after a challenging league campaign. Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan Seal Title as Top-Four Battle Intensifies.

The encounter is a repeat of the 2000 final, and with both teams in formidable late-season form, a capacity crowd is expected at Italy’s premier national stadium.

Where to Watch Lazio vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia 2025–26 Final in India?

While traditional television broadcast rights for the Coppa Italia have fluctuated, the match is available for live streaming via the DAZN platform. Additionally, the OneFootball app provides live coverage for viewers in selected regions, including India. Fans can follow real-time score updates and tactical breakdowns through the official Lazio vs Inter Milan social media handles. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

Match Fact

Feature Details Match Lazio vs Inter Milan Date Wednesday, 13 May 2026 Kick-off Time 21:00 CEST / 00:30 IST (14 May) Venue Stadio Olimpico, Rome Inter Manager Cristian Chivu Lazio Manager Marco Baroni Referee Marco Guida Live Stream (India) DAZN TV Channel (India) -

Team News

Inter Milan are expected to field a near-full-strength side, though Chivu may opt for Marcus Thuram alongside Robert Lewandowski—who joined the San Siro giants last summer—to lead the line. The midfield battle will be dictated by the form of Nicolo Barella and the resurgent Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Lazio will be missing the presence of their senior coaching staff on the touchline due to recent disciplinary suspensions, leaving the tactical decisions to the assistant staff. On the pitch, they will rely heavily on Mattia Zaccagni and the pace of Gustav Isaksen to exploit Inter’s high defensive line.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).