Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) A man was arrested after his pet dog attacked and injured an 11-year-old boy in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Sunday.

A video of the attack that took place in the Mankhurd area on Thursday night is doing the rounds on social media, an official said.

Also Read | 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Appearance on Season 3 Halted After AAP Leader's Mother Falls Ill.

According to a complaint lodged by the injured boy's father, the accused, Sohail Hasan Khan (43), let go of his dog, a pit bull, on the child who was playing inside a parked autorickshaw in a residential area, he said.

In the viral video, the accused can be seen laughing, with others in the vicinity enjoying the act, while the dog attacked the boy.

Also Read | Fact Check: Received an Email Asking You to Download Your e-PAN Card? Here's Why You Should Not Click the Link or Share Any Information.

The dog bit the boy on his chin and injured him, the official said.

He said a case was registered against Khan, who was arrested on Friday and later released after being served a notice.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)