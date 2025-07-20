Fact Check: Received an Email Asking You to Download Your e-PAN Card? Here’s Why You Should Not Click the Link or Share Any Information

New Delhi, July 20: A widely circulated email claims that recipients can download their e-PAN Card by clicking on a link embedded in the message. The email appears to come from an official source and asks users to follow the provided link to access or download their e-PAN. This message often includes logos resembling those of the Income Tax Department or government agencies, creating a false sense of authenticity. Many individuals, believing the communication to be legitimate, have reportedly clicked on the link, risking compromise of their financial and personal information.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has confirmed that this email is fake. The department has warned that no such emails are sent by the Income Tax Department asking citizens to download their e-PAN via external links. Users are urged to remain cautious and check the sender’s email ID thoroughly before acting on such messages. Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry’s Advisory Doesn’t Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

Fake ePAN Email Alert: Don't Click on Suspicious Links, Warns PIB

🚨 Scam alert !! 📢Have you received an email asking you to click on a link to download your e-PAN Card? #PIBFactCheck ❌ This email is #Fake ❌ Check the sender's email ID. Never click on any link in suspicious emails and avoid downloading any attachments. ❌ Do not… pic.twitter.com/0Ty8ujd7rN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 20, 2025

Authorities emphasised not to click on any links or download attachments from suspicious emails, even if they appear official. Such phishing attempts are designed to steal sensitive personal and financial details. People are also advised not to respond to unsolicited emails, SMS, or calls requesting financial data or PAN details. Did PM Narendra Modi Promote Investment Scheme Giving INR 1.25 Lakh Daily Profit? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Ad.

To report such fraudulent communications, citizens can forward them to report@phishing.gov.in. Official e-PAN downloads should only be done through the official Income Tax Department or NSDL/UTIITSL portals. Staying vigilant and informed is key to protecting oneself against digital frauds.

