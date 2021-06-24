Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two people, including a minor, in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

“The accused and the victim are known to each other. They called the girl outside her house and took her to a nearby place where they committed the crime,” police said.

The incident occurred on Monday night and an FIR was registered on Wednesday after which both the accused were held, they said.

One accused aged 16 years was detained while Bharat Soni (21) was arrested on Wednesday, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)