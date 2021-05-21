Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 112 coronavirus deaths as 5,643 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7,28,607, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 7,317 people in the state.

On Friday, nine deaths each were reported from Sirsa and Hisar, eight from Jind and seven each from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Rohtak districts.

Gurgaon district reported the maximum 623 cases, followed by 464 in Hisar and 431 in Rewari.

The total active cases were 54,397, nearly half the number over two weeks ago. The total recoveries so far are 6,66,893.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.53 per cent while the recovery rate stands at 91.53 per cent, the bulletin said.

