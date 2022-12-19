New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A 59-year-old man, having a 12 kg recurrent and rare tumour, underwent a surgery at a private hospital here, doctors said on Monday.

The patient had been suffering from retroperitoneal sarcoma since 2018 and had undergone surgical removal twice in the last four years. Retroperitoneal sarcoma (RPS) is a rare tumour of the abdomen that can grow quite large without showing any symptoms, they added.

In addition, when symptoms do arise, they are vague -- for example, feeling full and discomfort with gradual loss of appetite.

Such tumours are notorious for relapse, and it does not only impact physical health but also mental health, the doctors said, adding that subsequent surgery also becomes complex and challenging.

In the patient's case, the tumour, measuring 30x30 cm in size, was sitting on major blood vessels, they said.

"It had grown to fill the entire abdomen, including neighbouring organs. The patient was unable to eat and blood loss was causing him severe weakness, low haemoglobin, and a compromised nutritional status due to significant weight loss," a doctor at the HCMT Manipal Hospitals in Dwarka said.

Senior Surgical Oncologist Sanjeev Kumar and his team treated the patient.

"The tumour was affecting the left kidney, adrenal gland, pancreas, spleen, stomach, and colon. A part of pancreas, stomach, and colon were removed and left kidney, adrenal gland and spleen were removed completely to perform the surgery," the doctor explained.

Since these tumours are not responsive to any other form of treatment, its removal through surgery was the only curative option, he said.

"The surgical procedure was very complex, challenging and lasted for eight hours," Kumar added.

The patient was discharged after five days of radiation therapy to reduce the probability of relapses in the future, he added.

