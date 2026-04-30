Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs RCB IPL 2026

Clear skies and intense summer heat are set to define the playing conditions as the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, 30 April. With temperatures forecast to peak at 42°C during the day, both teams will face physically demanding conditions in this GT vs RCB IPL 2026 match. While rain is virtually ruled out, the significant evening dew is expected to play a pivotal role in the tactical decisions made at the toss. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast

The peak of the Indian summer has well and truly arrived in Gujarat. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach a sweltering 42°C, only dipping to around 39°C by the evening start time. By the conclusion of the match, the mercury is projected to hover near 27°C.

Both franchises will likely prioritise hydration and cooling breaks, as the temperature is expected to remain high due to the arid conditions. The low humidity during the day, combined with clear skies, will offer no respite from the sun, potentially impacting the players' stamina during the early stages of the first innings. Christian Pulisic Rocks RCB Kit as Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar Don AC Milan Colours In Football Cricket Crossover (Watch Video).

Cricket fans can expect an uninterrupted game, as the probability of precipitation remains at 0 percent. Meteorological data indicates that cloud cover will be negligible, ensuring that the world's largest cricket stadium remains dry throughout the fixture.

This lack of rain follows a pattern of dry weather in Ahmedabad during the month of April. Unlike some of the recent matches in North India that have seen brief dust storms or thunder showers, the forecast for Ahmedabad remains stable and conducive to a full 40-over contest. GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

Defending champions RCB sit second on the table with six wins, spearheaded by the consistent Virat Kohli and pace specialist Josh Hazlewood. Conversely, the Titans occupy fifth place, seeking to avenge a recent defeat at the hands of the visitors. The home side relies heavily on Shubman Gill’s leadership and Sai Sudharsan’s exceptional form.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).