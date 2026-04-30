Buddha Purnima 2026: Date, Purnima Tithi, Historical and Spiritual Significance

Buddha Purnima, widely celebrated across India and globally, is set to be observed on Friday, May 1, 2026. This auspicious day, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (passing) of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. As a gazetted holiday in India, the day serves as a time for spiritual reflection, peace, and the practice of compassion.

According to Drik Panchang, the festival is determined by the lunar calendar and falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Vaishakha month. Buddha Purnima: Interesting Facts And Teachings of Lord Buddha.

Buddha Purnima Tithi Timings

For devotees and those observing traditional rituals, the Purnima Tithi for 2026 is scheduled as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 09:12 PM on April 30, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 10:52 PM on May 1, 2026

Historical and Spiritual Significance

Buddha Purnima is frequently referred to as the "Thrice Blessed Festival" because it is believed that three major events in the life of Siddhartha Gautama - his birth, his attainment of enlightenment under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya, and his transition into Mahaparinirvana - all occurred on this specific day of the full moon.

In the Indian cultural context, particularly within Sanatan Dharma, Lord Buddha is revered by many as the ninth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This dual significance reinforces the day's importance as a time of unity, focusing on the core principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), Karuna (compassion), and the pursuit of wisdom. 'Gautam Buddha Was Born in Lumbini': Nepal Rejects Jaishankar's Mention of The Spiritual Figure as an Indian.

How the Day is Observed

Across India and in various parts of Asia, the day is marked by a blend of solemn prayer and community service:

Temple Visits: Devotees visit viharas and temples to offer prayers, light lamps, and incense. In some traditions, small statues of the infant Buddha are placed in basins filled with water and flowers, which visitors pour over the statue, symbolizing purification and new beginnings.

Teachings and Sermons: Monks and scholars deliver discourses on the Dhamma (teachings of Buddha) and the Noble Eightfold Path, emphasizing mindfulness and ethical living.

Acts of Charity: Reflecting the Buddha’s emphasis on kindness, many followers participate in charitable activities, such as feeding the needy or distributing clothing and resources.

Reflective Practices: Many practitioners spend the day in meditation, recite sacred verses, or adhere to a vegetarian diet to honor the principle of non-violence toward all living beings.

Buddha Purnima: A Global Observance

The global recognition of this day was formalized in May 1950 during the first conference of the World Fellowship of Buddhists in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Since then, the full moon day of Vaishakha has been internationally recognized as the official day to celebrate the life and legacy of the Buddha. While traditions may vary across different cultures, ranging from the lighting of lanterns in East Asia to alms-giving in Southeast Asia, the underlying message of the day remains a universal call for peace and human welfare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).