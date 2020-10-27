Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Haryana reported 1,248 fresh novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the caseload to 1,60,705, while 13 more fatalities linked to the infection brought the death toll to 1,750 in the state, according to a bulletin.

Of the new fatalities, four were from Hisar, three from Ambala, two from Gurugram while one death each was reported from Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Palwal and Jind districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a spike in COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (346), Faridabad (190), and Hisar (110).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,452 while the recovery rate is 92.41 per cent, the bulletin said.

