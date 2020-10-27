New Delhi, October 27: CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the 15 TPD Waste to Power plant at Gazipur Poultry Market which will produce electricity through combusting the bio-degradable waste generated from the market. He said that with the establishment of many such WTP plants, waste will not be disposed of in a landfill and will be recycled and will be used to generate electricity. He said that it is only through this judicious recycling that Delhi can prosper. Dy CM Shri Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai were also present in the inaugural event.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am glad that the Waste to Energy plant is starting today. The waste generated from this mandi will be combusted to create electricity. Delhi is the national capital of the country, and so it should be clean to be regarded as a national capital. But, there are waste dumps all across, and there are three waste mountains in Delhi. Several Waste to Power plants are needed to be established across the city. This is a small plant that will combust only 15 tonnes of waste to produce 1500 units of electricity, however, many such small plants should be established across Delhi."

"With an existing big WTP plant and the establishment of hundreds of such small plants, the waste should no longer be dumped on these garbage mountains. This waste should then be recycled and turned into compost or combusted to generate electricity or be used in brick kilns. It is only through this judicious recycling that Delhi can prosper, or these mountains will keep on increasing in the next ten years. The starting of this plant is a step in this direction," he added.

Dy CM Shri Manish Sisodia said, "I am happy that a plant to convert the mandi waste into electricity has been started at Gazipur. This will provide relief to the Delhiites from waste dumps on the streets and they will also get the electricity produced. I want to congratulate the development department for starting a first-of-its-kind initiative in Delhi. You cannot expect no waste in any area which is inhabited by the people. But governance is choosing to use the waste to produce electricity instead of letting it be on the streets or dumping it on the garbage mountains. This shows how the government is progressing through the use of technological and scientific advancements.

And when the CM of a state is himself an IITian, it is impossible that technological advancements do not happen. He has always guided to make things faster and easier through the use of science and technology. The responsibility of waste management lies with the MCD, but your own lane of society will tell you how effective their waste management system is. The responsibility of the management of the mandi waste was also of the MCD, but due to the failure of the MCD, the mandi officials and the Delhi government took this responsibility upon themselves. This waste will be used to generate electricity and will not be littered on the streets. I hope that many such plants will be set up in all the mandis across Delhi, and all the mandis will become zero-waste mandis soon."

Environment Minister Shri Gopal Rai said, "Delhi is grappling with pollution contributed by activities within the city as well as around it. We are in touch with the central government to assist us in reaching an effective solution to curb polluting activities outside the periphery of the city. Under the administration of Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Government is the only one that has been able to provide a solution to cease the harmful effects of pollution on Delhiites. We are extremely proud of the citizens who participated with us in our fight against pollution.

However, we are faced with allegations surrounding our active involvement to fight pollution ahead of the winter season. AAP is the only government in power in Delhi which has been instrumental in fighting pollution around the year.

In view of the same, we have introduced a new model which will enable us to produce energy and manure by recycling the waste collected from the city. I am hopeful that the success of the new model will allow us to move further with it and soon we shall be able to generate electricity with the waste collected from different parts of the city. With the support of Shri Arvind Kejriwal, we will able to scale our progress for development further."