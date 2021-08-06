New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A total of 136 international civil servants attended a webinar on Passport Seva Kendra and e-office on Friday, according to a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, in collaboration with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), Ministry of External Affairs, organised the webinar.

Also Read | #England Pace Bowler #JamesAnderson Overtook Former India Leg-spinner … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

The workshop was attended by 136 international civil servants of ITEC countries such as the Maldives, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Vietnam, Thailand and Kenya, district collectors from aspirational districts and faculties of public policy of the Indian institutes of management (IIMs), among others, the statement said.

The presentations in the knowledge-sharing sessions were made by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV and OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, on Passport Sewa Kendra and by Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on e-office, it added.

Also Read | Telangana Wins AI Gamechanger Award for Crowd Monitoring Solution.

The speakers presented the Indian experience in the field of Passport Seva Kendra and e-office, the process re-engineering that has been undertaken and the benefits to Indian citizens following the adoption of digitisation practices.

The technical sessions were followed by a question-and-answer session in which the international civil servants participated enthusiastically on replication of the successful initiatives in their countries, the statement said.

The inaugural address at the webinar was delivered by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, DARPG and Chairman, management committee, NCGG.

Singh said the government has adopted a "maximum governance-minimum government" policy and a series of administrative reforms were pursued in this regard.

The government recognised administrative innovations under two major award schemes -- the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration and the National e-Governance Awards.

The best practices in administrative innovations at the national level would be presented in the ITEC-NCGG webinars scheduled in August and September, according to the statement.

The NCCG, a partner institution of the ITEC, is working towards designing customised training modules and the implementation of those, taking into account the requirements of the civil servants of neighbouring countries.

In the recent past, it has conducted several capacity-building training programmes on public policy and governance for the civil servants of neighbouring countries.

Till date, the NCGG has trained about 2,500 international civil servants from various countries such as Bangladesh, the Maldives, Myanmar and several African nations in the offline mode, the statement said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCGG has conducted a series of virtual workshops on good governance practices in a pandemic, it added.

As of now, over 47 countries have participated from Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia and eastern Europe. More than 1,250 participants have attended these workshops, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)