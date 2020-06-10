India News | 1,366 More COVID-19 Cases in Delhi, Tally Rises to 31,309

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): 1,366 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 31,309.

"There are 18,543 active cases in Delhi. 11,861 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 905," the Delhi Health Department said in a release.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached 2,66,598 on Tuesday. The death toll has reached 7,471 as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

