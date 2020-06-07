India News | 14 COVID-19 Deaths, 154 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 7 (PTI): Telangana continued to report a surge in COVID-19 infections with 154 cases being reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,650 even as 14 people died due to the virus, taking the total fatalities to 137.

Out of the 154 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone accounted for 132, while the remaining were reported from different parts of Telangana, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Reaches Matoshree to Meet Uddhav Thackeray After Shiv Sena Slams Actor in Mouthpiece: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

A total of 1,742 people have been discharged so far after treatment, it said.

The number of people under treatment in the hospitals stood at 1,771, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Shahid Siddiqui's Niece Dies After Suffering From COVID-19-Like Symptoms in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital; the Former Rajya Sabha MP Had to Struggle to Find a Bed For Her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)