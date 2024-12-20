Kendrapara (Odisha), Dec 20 (PTI) A 14-year-old student of a government-run school in Odisha's Kendrapara district allegedly stabbed his classmate on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in a classroom of Telengabasant Nodal Upper Primary School, under the jurisdiction of Pattamundai Rural police station, an officer said.

The class 8 student has been detained after the headmistress filed an FIR, inspector-in-charge Padmalaya Pradhan said.

The victim has been hospitalised but is reported to be out of danger. The blood-stained knife has been seized, and police are investigating the motive behind the attack, he said.

