Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 14,765 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 71,022 while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 22,946, an official statement said.

While two deaths were reported from Hardoi, one death each was reported from Jaunpur, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit, it said

In the past 24 hours, a maximum of 2,213 cases were reported from Lucknow, 1,678 from Ghaziabad, 1,626 cases from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 390 from Mathura, it added

In the past 24 hours, 1,062 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,91,288, the statement said.

A total of 2.55 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the number of cases in the state recorded till date is 17,85,256.

In-charge of the anti-Covid rapid Reaction Team in Mathura, Dr Bhudeo Singh said the total figure of coronavirus cases since December 1 has gone up to 1,975 in the holy town.

