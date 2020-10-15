Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Dharavi reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the densely populated slum colony of Mumbai to 3,374, a civic official said.

Out of the total cases, 2,924 patients have so far recovered, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As of now, there are 154 active COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, he said.

The first COVID-19 patient was found in the slum colony on April 1, nearly 20 days after the detection of the first viral infection case in Mumbai on March 11.

Spread over 2.5 sq km area, Dharavi is considered the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

