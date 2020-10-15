Bhubaneswar, October 15: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Friday in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, a CMO statement said.

Odisha has reported 2,62,011 coronavirus cases, while 1,089 patients have succumbed to the infection so far. Patnaik urged his supporters, well-wishers and BJD activists not to visit his residence, Naveen Nivas, and instead help the needy and donate blood and plasma on the occasion. He said the people are passing through a difficult situation for the last eight months due to the pandemic. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Not to Celebrate His 74th Birthday Over Cyclone Fani.

"I am always indebted to the love and good wishes of the people of Odisha," he said. This will be the third consecutive year the BJD supremo will give his birthday celebrations a miss. He had chosen not to celebrate his birthday last year due to Cyclone Fani and in 2018 owing to Cyclone Titli. Both the storms had battered Odisha.

The chief minister had also given his birthday celebrations a miss in 2016 as a mark of solidarity with the jawans killed in the Uri terror attack and in 2013 and 2014 when Odisha and other parts of the country were hit by cyclonic storms Phailin and Hudhud respectively.