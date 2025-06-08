Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI):Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday raised serious concerns over reports of illegal cattle slaughter during the Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations across the state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said that while the Constitution guarantees religious freedom, it also upholds the rule of law and public order.

"IIlelgal cattle slaughter during Eid-ul-Zuha, while our constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom, it equally upholds the rule of law and public order. This Eid-ul-Zuha disturbing incidents of illegal cattle slaughter and recovery of cattle parts were reported from multiple locations across Assam.

The post added on X, " 5 cases of cattle parts found - including near Cotton University (Kamrup M), Dhubri, Hojai, and Sribhumi (Bagargool). 5 illegal slaughter sites uncovered - 3 in Cachar (Gumrah, Silchar, Lakhipur) and 2 in Karimganj (Badarpur, Banga). 16 arrests made 9 from Cachar and 7 from Sribhumi."

"We are committed to preserving communal harmony, but not at the cost of lawlessness or cruelty. Please be clear that Strict action will be taken against all violators irrespective of faith or background," he added.

In 2024, CM Sarma announced that the government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in any restaurant, hotel and public places across the state.

The CM said the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, has been quite successful in ensuring the slaughter of cattle, and "now we have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places."

"We had passed the law on prohibition of cattle slaughter three years ago, and it was quite successful, so now, in Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places," the Assam CM said.

The CM said that the earlier decision was to only restrict consumption of beef near temples, but now the government has expanded it to the whole state.

"Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state so you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant," Sarma said. (ANI)

