Mumbai, June 8: IIT Kanpur released the JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 today, June 8. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur declared the JEE Advanced AAT exam results on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test exam can visit the official website of JEE Advanced to check and download their results.

"Results of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) are now available on Candidate Portal. Candidates who have qualified AAT can apply for admission to the B.Arch. program," a notification on the JEE Advanced website read. To check their AAT exam results, candidates need to log in to the candidate portal using their JEE Advanced registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Steps To Check JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the "JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025" link on the homepage

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Check your result displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

This year, the JEE Advanced AAT exam was held on Thursday, June 5, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon. Those candidates who qualified the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test exam can now apply for admission to the B.Arch program offered by IIT (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee. They can also register for the JoSAA Counselling process.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2025 at jeeadv.ac.in to check the latest updates.

