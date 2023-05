Kota, May 27: A 16-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her uncle's house in Kota Thermal Power Plant colony here on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi Choudhary, a class 11 student, they said.

In a suicide note recovered from her room, the teen held no one responsible for the suicide, however, her family members stated that average performance in her class 10 board exams could be the reason behind her extreme step, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kunhari) Shankar Lal said. NEET Aspirant From Bihar Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Rajasthan’s Kota.

The latest incident is the fifth suicide case by a coaching student in Kota this month and the tenth this year so far. Choudhary, a resident of Tonk district, lived with her two sisters at her uncle's house in Kota and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute here, he said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case has been lodged under section 174 of CrPC for further investigation, DSP Lal said. NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Her Hotel Room in Kota.

Last year, 15 coaching students died by suicide in the coaching hub. More than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)