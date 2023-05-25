Jaipur, May 25: Sixteen-year-old Aryan from Bihar, who was pursuing NEET coaching in Rajasthan's Kota, committed suicide, said police on Thursday, adding that he had come to the city around a year ago.

The student was living in the Kamla Udyan area under the Kunhadi police station area of Kota. According to sources, he hanged himself in his room at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Her Hotel Room in Kota.

In the preliminary investigation, letters written to a girl have also been found among the student's notes. The body has been kept in the mortuary. Further investigation has started.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shankar Lal said that 16-year-old Aryan was a resident of Khojpura district in Nalanda, Bihar. He was a student of Class 12 and was also preparing for NEET. After coming from coaching in the evening on Wednesday, he went to his room and locked himself in. Meanwhile, the relatives called Aryan, but he did not take their calls.

Relatives then called the warden of the hostel. The warden knocked on the gate of Aryan's room which was locked from inside. When the gate did not open for a long time, the police were informed. Aryan was found hanging from the fan in his room when police reached the spot around 9 p.m. after breaking the gate. The body was taken to the MBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police then informed the family members. Rajasthan Shocker: NEET Aspirant From Bihar Dies by Suicide After Hanging Self Inside Hostel Room in Kota.

Significantly, this is the fourth case in 24 days in May when a student preparing for the competition committed suicide. Between May 8 and 11, three students committed suicide. Three of these suicides are from Kunhadi police station area. Officials said that there have been 10 cases of suicide and attempt to suicide in last 5 months.

