Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 18 (ANI): A total of 177 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state has gone up to 8,607, state Health Department said.

According to the data, 90 recoveries were also reported in the state on Friday. The total count of cases in the state includes 1,926 active cases, 6,629 recovered cases and 52 deaths.

The state recovery rate is 77.01 per cent, the department said.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

