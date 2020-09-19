Mumbai, September 18: Users of WhatsApp are receiving messages from unknown numbers and in some cases from their contacts, seeking a 9-digit number. The sender claims the 9-digit number is sent erroneously. A Twitter user, Pooja Solanki, on Friday said such messages are coming from hacked WhatsApp accounts. She also asked Mumbai Police to intervene in the matter. WhatsApp 'Crash Code' Messages Aka Text Bombs Can Delete Chats And Crash Your Mobile Phone; Here's How to Protect.

It appears that WhatsApp users receive a message from an unknown number or a known contact. The message reads: "Hi, I am sorry I sent you a 6 digits code by SMS by mistake. Can you pass it to me please? It is urgent." The receiver of the message thinks it was sent by mistake and forward it to the sender. The 9-digit number appears to be a code which is being used by cybercriminals to hack someone's WhatsApp account. SIM Swap Fraud in Pune: CA Duped of Rs 2.2 Lakh on Pretext of Updating 3G SIM to 4G; Here's How to Protect Yourself From This Banking Scam.

Regarding the message, Solanki tweeted: "Don't respond to this on #Whastapp, no matter if it’s from your closest contact. It’s from a Whastapp account that has been compromised & controlled by the hacker. If you give the code, next will be your account (sic)." Reacting to Solanki's tweet, Mumbai Police tweeted: "Don't entertain such Messages. They may be fraudsters. Request you to report the matter at your nearest police station for necessary action."

Don't entertain such Messages. They may be fraudsters. Request you to report the matter at your nearest police station for necessary action. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 18, 2020

How to Protect Your WhatsApp Account From Hackers?

The most important rule is that never share any number or other details over the phone or through WhatsApp to an unknown person. If you receive any message seeking any important number or information from someone in your contact, call him/her to verify. Never share details such as Aadhaar card number or OTP with anyone.

