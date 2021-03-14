Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) Kerala logged 1,792 fresh COVID-19 cases, including nine health workers and 15 related deaths on Sunday, taking the caseload state to 10.91 lakh and the toll to 4,396.

As many as 3,238 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,57,097, health minister K K Shailaja said.

A total of 50,565 samples were examined on Sunday, taking the overall number to 1,22,91,194.

The test positivity rate stood at 3.54 per cent.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases --288, followed by Kollam with 188 and Kottayam with 161.

"Among those found infected on Sunday, 43 reached the state from outside while 1,597 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 143 are yet to be traced.

Nine health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release

Currently there are 29,478 persons under treatment in the state.

There are 1,50,312 persons under observation, out of which 4,330 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are presently 351 hotspots in the state.PTI RRT

