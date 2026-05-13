Adarsh Sharma Lala Video: Obscene Dance Clip of Jhansi BJP Leader Goes Viral; He Calls It AI-Generated

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A video allegedly showing Jhansi BJP leader Adarsh Sharma Lala in an obscene dance sequence has gone viral on social media, triggering controversy and political discussion in Uttar Pradesh. The clip has been widely shared across platforms, with users debating its authenticity and origin.

Sharma has strongly denied the allegations, claiming the video is AI-generated and digitally manipulated. The incident has also renewed concerns about the growing misuse of artificial intelligence tools to create misleading or fabricated visual content targeting public figures. Amar Kishore Kashyap Aka Bam Bam Viral Video: Gonda BJP Leader Caught Engaging in ‘Inappropriate’ Behaviour With Woman in Party Office, Receives Show-Cause Notice.

Adarsh Sharma Lala Video:

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The undated clip began circulating widely on platforms such as X, WhatsApp, and Facebook, where it quickly attracted attention and reactions from users. In the video, a person resembling the BJP leader is seen performing a dance sequence that some users described as inappropriate. However, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

As the video gained traction, it was reposted multiple times with claims linking it to Adarsh Sharma Lala, leading to a political row in Jhansi. Mumbai Woman Lashes Out at Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Disruption Due To BJP Rally; Video Goes Viral.

Adarsh Sharma Lala Rejects Allegations

Responding to the controversy, Adarsh Sharma Lala denied that he was the person in the video. He said the clip was fabricated using artificial intelligence tools and was part of an attempt to defame him.

He urged people not to believe or circulate the video, stating that such content is increasingly being used to mislead the public and damage reputations. The BJP leader has not yet announced any formal complaint, but supporters have called for action against those responsible for spreading the clip.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).