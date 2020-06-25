Ranchi, Jun 24 (PTI) Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Wednesday, while a person died due to coronavirus infections, the state government said in its bulletin.

The number of people who have been found to be infected rose to 2,219 with the detection of the fresh cases, it said.

So far, twelve people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the state, it added.

There are 632 active cases in the state at present, it said.

In all, 55 people recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total to 1,575.

