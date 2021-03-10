Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan surged to 3,22,078 on Wednesday with 188 fresh infections, according to a health department bulletin.

No fresh deaths were recorded in the state. The death toll stands at 2,789, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 32, Udaipur 27, Kota 24, Jodhpur 17, Bhilwara 13, Ajmer 12, Banswara 10 and Rajsamand eight, it said.

As many as 3,17,257 people have been discharged after treatment while 2,032 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

So far, 519 have died in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

