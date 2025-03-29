Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bhubaneswar ACP Narsingh Bhola said on Thursday that during the Congress protest outside the Assembly, party supporters broke barricades, attacked police with sticks and chairs, and tried to burn a police vehicle.

Odisha Congress workers protested outside the Odisha Assembly against the suspension of 14 Congress MLAs from the House and crimes against women. Protests turned violent as police used water cannons against the protestors. In resistance, Congress workers pelted chairs at the police.

Speaking about the protest, ACP Narsingh Bhola said, "During Congress 'assembly gherao' program, their followers broke the barricades and attacked the police with sticks, chairs... 19 police personnel are injured and 4 have fracture injuries. They also tried to burn down a police vehicle... Three cases have been registered... We have the video footage. We are examining it. We will arrest them when their identity is established. Names of around 40-45 main leaders are in the FIR... We will take action against anyone who was involved..."

Almost 19 police officers were injured, with four suffering fractures. Three cases have been filed, and video footage is being reviewed to identify the culprits.

Around 40 to 45 Congress leaders have been named in the FIR, and action will be taken against those involved, informed by the ACP Bhola.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy suspended 12 Congress MLAs from the House for seven days on charges of "indiscipline, disrespecting the Chair, and violating rules" after they protested in the House's well on the same issue on March 26.

The Odisha Congress protest was on, demanding the formation of a committee to investigate crimes against women in the last eight months of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. The state unit of the Congress was marching to the state assembly to press for their demands. (ANI)

