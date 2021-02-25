Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): A 19-year-old student was allegedly murdered in Narsaraopet town of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

"The girl has been identified as Anusha who was a resident of Gollapadu village in Muppalla mandal of Guntur district," Narasaraopet rural Police Station Sub Inspector M Rosaiah told ANI over the phone.

The victim was pursuing her second-year degree course in a private college in Narsaraopet town.

The incident occurred at Ravipadu village on the outskirts of the town.

"The police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for the postmortem at a nearby hospital," Rosaiah said.

According to the locals, the accused named Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who studies in the same college as the victim, has surrendered at the police station.

However, the police have not confirmed this.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim and the college students held a protest by blocking roads on Wednesday, seeking justice for her.

Police personnel unsuccessfully tried to convince the protestors to end their demonstration. The protest continued for more than three hours, heavily affecting the traffic in the area. (ANI)

