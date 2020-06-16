Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 193 New COVID-19 Cases in Andhra Pradesh, Total Count Rises to 5,280

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 05:17 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 193 New COVID-19 Cases in Andhra Pradesh, Total Count Rises to 5,280

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): With 193 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 5,280.

A state government health bulletin said that 81 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the number of discharged patients to 2,851.

Also Read | 'Boycott Chinese Products' Call Feasible? Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Calls it 'Emotional Reaction' to Border Situation; Here's What He Says.

The bulletin said that two deaths have been reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the number of patients who have succumbed to the virus to 88.

There are 2,341 active cases in the state.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Region Near Katra.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement