India News | 193 New COVID-19 Cases in Andhra Pradesh, Total Count Rises to 5,280

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): With 193 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 5,280.

A state government health bulletin said that 81 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the number of discharged patients to 2,851.

Also Read | 'Boycott Chinese Products' Call Feasible? Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Calls it 'Emotional Reaction' to Border Situation; Here's What He Says.

The bulletin said that two deaths have been reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the number of patients who have succumbed to the virus to 88.

There are 2,341 active cases in the state.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Region Near Katra.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)