'Boycott Chinese Products' Call Feasible? Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava Calls it 'Emotional Reaction' to Border Situation; Here's What He Says

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 05:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 16: The border tensions between India and China in Ladakh has led to rising popular call for boycott of Chinese products. However, it becomes important to understand whether businesses in India would thrive if the import of Chinese goods is restricted in the country. RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, chalked out a few points describing how feasible is business in India without imports from China. Bhargava heads Maruti Suzuki India, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan, which is India's largest passenger car company.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Bhargava said the call to boycott Chinese products in India is an emotional reaction to the border tensions between the two nations. The Maruti Suzuki Chairman elaborated on the use of Chinese imports for the automobile industry in India and said Chinese imports are necessary for manufacturing vehicles. "As a company, we don't need to import from China, but our vendors do", he said. Is 'Exit the Dragon' Topical the Reason Behind Amul's Twitter Account Being Restricted?

Here's the tweet by CNBC-TV18:

Bhargava said business in India without importing products from China will  not be feasible as Indian industries have not been able to manufacture all the components in India and therefore, the need to import such goods arises to run the business. The report quoted the Chairman saying that raising tariff on Chinese imports will hurt the Indian consumers. The Chairman said that he feels that the call for boycotting Chinese goods are not thought through.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

