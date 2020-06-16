Earthquake in Jammu: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Jolts Region Near Katra

Jammu, June 16: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale struck 85 kilometres east of Katra in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday at 2.10 pm, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS). This is the second earthquake in the Valley on Tuesday, as tremors were felt early in the morning in the Valley due to an earthquake in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe. Though no loss of human life or property has been reported as of yet.

According to the initial details, as quoted by news agency ANI, the quake jolted regions Katra in the Union territory of Jammu amd Kashmir during the afternoon. Unconfirmed sources say that the epicenter of the quake was 5 kilometres under the mountainous land, which is 85 kilometres east of Katra. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Region Near Dushanbe, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's what National Center for Seismology said:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck 85 km east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:10 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/FrJJ64xViE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Earlier in the morning, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe. the quake jolted regions in 341 kilometres ESE, while United States Geological Survey says that epicentre was 72 km ENE of Khorugh in Tajikistan and was at a depth of 118.1 kilometres. Its tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir too. On Monday too, the National Centre for Seismology has reported that an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Richter Scale has jolted Kashmir at around 10 am.

