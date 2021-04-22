Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 1,965 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the union territory's cumulative tally to 1,54,407 while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,092, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,176 were reported from the Kashmir division and 789 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 590, followed by 469 in Jammu and 198 in Baramulla.

There are 16,094 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 1,36,221 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

