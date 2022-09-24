New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): A life convict in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has sought the suspension of his sentence for transplant liver and Kidney transplants. The appellant was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in 2018. Another convict was awarded the death sentence.

The division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal directed the jail authorities to file a report of the appellant Naresh alias Naresh Sehrawat on the next date of hearing on October 11, 2022.

The bench said that the family of the appellant will get the date fixed before the concerned Doctor at ILBS and inform the same Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) at least three days in advance, who will ensure that the Superintendent Tihar Jail takes the appellant to the ILBS Hospital for assessment.

The latest medical report of the appellant be submitted by the Superintendent Tihar Jail before the next date of hearing, the court said in order of September 23.

The trial court on November 20, 2018, awarded the life sentence to the appellant Naresh. Another co-accused Yashpal was awarded the death sentence. It was the first death awarded by the trial court in Anti Sikh riots cases.

The sentences were pronounced in the Tihar jail due to security reasons.

They were convicted on November 14, 2018. This case pertains to riots and the killing of 2 Sikhs in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi. The judgement of the trial court has been challenged in the High Court.

This case was reopened and investigated by a Special Investigation Team constituted by the government. Delhi police had closed the case in 1994 for want of Evidence.

Anti-Sikh riots had erupted after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. (ANI)

