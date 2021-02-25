Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): An earthquake of 2.4 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake took place at 3:55 a.m. today.

Earlier today, an earthquake of 2.2 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra at 2:33 a.m, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were felt in various parts of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

