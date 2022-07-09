Chatra, Jul 9 (PTI) Around 2.6 kg of opium and 500 gm of brown sugar have been seized in three separate raids in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Saturday.

In the first raid at Pandey Tola in Gidhaur police station area of the district, police arrested one person and seized 1.5 kg of opium from his house on Friday.

The second raid took place near a primary school, Balbali, in the same police station area where some people had gathered for opium trading.

“We recovered 1.1 kg of opium, two motorbikes and one mobile from the spot. However, the accused managed to flee,” said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Simaria, Ashok Ravidas.

On Friday morning Gidhaur and Pathalgadha police stations in a joint operation seized 500 gm of brown sugar and arrested one person in this regard.

